Bobblehead made to honor Carson King

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (KCAU) – An Iowa man who helped raise over $3 million for charity is having a bobblehead made to honor him.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the bobblehead that honors Carson King who donated the $3 million dollars of donations to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. For every bobblehead sold, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum will donate $5 to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital King Family Fund.

Courtesy National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

Carson King came to be known after his sign asking for beer money appeared in the background of ESPN’s College GameDay when the show was in Ames for the Iowa State vs. Iowa game. As funds started to pour in, King decided to give the money to the Children’s Hosptial. He presented the $3 million to the hospital on Friday, October 11.

“It’s amazing that a regular guy wanting to do something nice can spark a movement of generosity,” said King. “To be honored with a bobblehead that will continue to help raise money for worthy projects is enough to leave a guy speechless.”

The bobblehead features Carson holding up the sign with a beer can at the base. The bobbleheads are available for pre-order in the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store.