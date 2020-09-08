Boating incident injures 2, DNR investigating

CLAYTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating a boating incident on the Mississippi River in Clayton County, Iowa that left two injured.

According to a release, DNR Conservation Officers responded to the incident around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, September 5.

Officials believe the boat hit a wake that caused the passenger to be ejected into the water and injured both the passenger and the operator of the boat. The operator of the boat was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with serious injuries. The passenger was taken by ambulance to a Wisconsin hospital.

Both men were wearing flotation devices when the incident happened, with investigators believing the devices saved the life of the passenger when he was ejected from the boat and was unconscious in the water.

The DNR continues to investigate the incident.

