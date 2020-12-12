Black Velvet whiskey takes top spot for Iowa liquor sales

IOWA (KCAU) — Black Velvet Canadian Whiskey once again is the liquor of choice for Iowans.

Iowa’s Alcoholic Beverage Division annual report for the fiscal report shows more than 400,000 gallons of the whiskey were sold in Iowa this year. Overall, the division enjoyed a more than eight percent increase in sales over the previous year, producing record sales of $367 million.

The top five brands of alcohol by gallons sold in Iowa in 2020 are:

Black Velvet Canadian Whiskey – 402,541 gallons Tito’s Handmade Vodka – 289,097 gallons Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum – 246,196 gallons Hawkeye Vodka – 236,985 gallons Fireball Whiskey – 231,631 gallons

Officials said the pandemic has impacted sales.