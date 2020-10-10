Bishop Heelan graduate killed after being hit by semi in eastern Iowa

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials said a Bishop Heelan graduate of the Class of 2020 passed away on Friday after being hit by a semi-truck.

According to Cedar Falls Public Safety, emergency crews were dispatched to westbound Highway 20 under Hudson Road, near Cedar Falls, due to a report of a pedestrian being hit by a semi.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital. At the hospital, the pedestrian was declared dead.

Bishop Heelan Catholic High School posted a photo of Isaac Roerig, a 2020 graduate, on their Facebook page. They identified Roerig as the pedestrian from the incident.

“Isaac was a freshmen music education major at the University of Northern Iowa and was a pedestrian when he was struck by a semi in Cedar Falls and pronounced dead later at the hospital,” the post reads.

Read the full post below.

The Cedar Falls incident is still being investigated.