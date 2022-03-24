DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – In a move designed to protect Iowa’s poultry flocks and the state’s agriculture economy, officials are canceling all live bird exhibitions at fairs.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced the order Wednesday because of the spread of the avian flu in the state. It means any live bird competitions and exhibits, as well as live bird sales at livestock auctions, markets, swap meets, or exotic sales are prohibited.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said, “As HPAI(Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza) continues to impact poultry flocks across the state and nation, it is essential that we take every possible step to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. Biosecurity remains our best line of defense.”

As of Wednesday, IDALS said more than six million birds, across five commercial and backyard poultry flocks, have been affected in Iowa.

The order is effective immediately and will be in place for at least 30 days and until 30 days have passed without a new avian flu infection being confirmed in domestic poultry in Iowa.

CEO of the Clay County Fair Jeremy Parsons said they are still planning on holding their bird exhibits because their fair is in September. Parsons explained that kids who show birds at the fair work all year to show their animals, so they’re keeping a close eye on the outbreaks and will continue to follow the guidance of the Department of Agriculture.