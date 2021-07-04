Bill giving mental health aid to veterans signed into law

(KCAU) – An Iowa woman is dedicating her life to make sure no other veteran felt as alone as her son Sergeant Brandon Ketchum did.

Sergeant Brandon Ketchum lived to serve his country with the marine corps.

The Davenport native went to Iraq and Afghanistan, but his mother Bev Kittoe noticed his mental health suffered when he came back home.

“I respect that he kept that, but I wish he could have opened up to help him better,” Said Kittoe.

Ketchum tried to check into Iowa City’s VA Clinic in 2016 for post-traumatic stress, but was turned away.

He died by suicide hours later. He was just 33 years old.

Kittoe immediately dedicated her life to make sure no other veteran took theirs.

“They’re a normal person and they have all of these emotions, but they don’t want to show these emotions and think they have to toughen up,” said Kittoe

It all led to the Brandon Ketchum Rural Veterans Mental Health Act, a bill introduced by representative Cindy Axne that became law this week.

“Ensure that our veterans, no matter what zip code they’re in, can get acclimated back into their community,” said Rep. Cindy Axne, Iowa – District 3.

The law requires the Department of Veterans Affairs to establish rural mental health centers next year and do research on whether veterans are receiving adequate mental health care.

Kittoe hopes this legislation will encourage veterans to open up about their struggles.

“I hope they reach out to other veterans and don’t just try to suck it up and not get help,” said Kittoe.

Sergeant Brandon Ketchum left this world prematurely when the pain became too much to bear.

His mother believes his death will now help veterans in the same position find a new life.

“We’ll see how it goes from here, but it’s good that this is happening,” said Kittoe.