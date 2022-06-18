CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a measure that places a two-year moratorium on new casino licenses — a move the mayor of Cedar Rapids called “disappointing.”

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reported that an amendment to a larger gambling bill means regulators cannot issue any new licenses in Iowa until June 2024.

Reynolds signed the bill Friday. The moratorium puts on hold plans for a potential $250 million, 160,000 square-foot entertainment and cultural arts complex at the site of now-demolished Cooper’s Mill near downtown Cedar Rapids.

The Republican-led Iowa Legislature this year approved the two-year moratorium on new casinos, citing “gambling fatigue.”