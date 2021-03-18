Big tech could lose tax incentives in Iowa

Iowa News

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – A bill in the Iowa Senate could cause big tech companies to lose millions, particularly in state tax breaks. That bill is now moving forward.

On Wednesday in a party line vote, the state Senate passed a measure that takes away tax incentives from companies like Amazon, Facebook and Google, but only if a court finds they violated the free speech rights of Iowans.

The bill now goes to the GOP controlled House, where work is underway on a similar measure to give Iowa’s attorney general the authority to fine a social media company for actions like blocking or removing online content.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Washington DC Headlines

More Washington-DC

Local News

More Local News