Big tech could lose tax incentives in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – A bill in the Iowa Senate could cause big tech companies to lose millions, particularly in state tax breaks. That bill is now moving forward.

On Wednesday in a party line vote, the state Senate passed a measure that takes away tax incentives from companies like Amazon, Facebook and Google, but only if a court finds they violated the free speech rights of Iowans.

The bill now goes to the GOP controlled House, where work is underway on a similar measure to give Iowa’s attorney general the authority to fine a social media company for actions like blocking or removing online content.