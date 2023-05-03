DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Democratic Party leaders get another month to re-tool their final pitch of a new version of the caucuses for 2024, a top party leader confirmed to WHO 13. Scott Brennan, a Democratic National Committee member, said that the DNC granted the state party a one-month extension until June 3rd to submit its delegate selection plan.

The party has discussed allowing registered Iowa Democrats to express their preference for a presidential candidate in 2024 via mail, rather than the traditional in-person event on the designed caucus site. That would allow the party, potentially, to begin the mail portion of the process, before any other state. So, in theory, the party could still claim that its caucuses are the first in the nation.

In February, the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee stripped Iowa Democrats of the first-in-the-nation privilege that they have held since 1972. President Joe Biden refused to intervene in the process — he could have as the party’s top national leader — and protect Iowa’s waiver, allowing it to remain first in 2024. Biden has fared poorly as a presidential candidate in Iowa and finished fourth in the 2020 caucuses.

Meanwhile, Dallas County Republicans announced another event featuring a presidential candidate. This time, it’s Vivek Ramaswamy, the author and former biotech executive from Ohio. He will campaign on May 11th in Urbandale, along with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. Reynolds has previously appeared in events with Dallas County Republicans, along with other candidates: former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley.