Biden nominates former Iowa Gov. Culver to Farmer Mac board

FILE – In this July 13, 2018 file photo, former Iowa Gov. Chet Culver and his wife Mariclare arrive at the First Christian Church for funeral services for former Iowa Gov. Bob Ray. Former Gov. Culver is President Joe Biden’s choice to join the board of Farmer Mac, an organization that helps provide loans to farmers and ranchers and to rural utilities as well as providing USDA loan guarantees. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated former Iowa Gov. Chet Culver to the board of a federal organization that works to ensure rural areas have access to credit.

If confirmed by the Senate, it would be Culver’s second turn serving on the board of the Federal Agriculture Mortgage Corp., commonly referred to as Farmer Mac.

President Barack Obama appointed Culver to the board in 2012 and he served until December 2019, when he was removed by President Donald Trump.

Board members meet six times a year in Washington and are paid a base of $120,000 in cash and stock awards. Committee chairmen are paid more.