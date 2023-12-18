Members of the Iowa Bicycle Coalition are in the process of visiting about 99 bicycle stores across the state to promote those businesses.

On Friday, they met with members of the Quad Cities Bike Club at Jerry and Sparky’s in Davenport for their tour. It’s part of Support Your Local Bike Shop Week.

The coalition promotes the importance of the businesses that support local cycling communities.

This is the first time the Iowa Bicycle Coalition has done a tour in Iowa like this one. The group plans to make it an annual event.

“The point of all that is to promote safe and accessible bicycling for everybody,” said Luke Hoffman, Iowa Bicycle Coalition executive director. “And some of the outcomes that we are looking for is the quality of life, promoting economic development, building community, advocacy and engagement. Those are some of our core organizational values.”