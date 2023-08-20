(Stacker) — Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students to consider.

Stacker compiled a list of the best four-year colleges in Iowa using rankings from Niche. Tuition, student-to-faculty ratio, acceptance rate, and graduation rate are factors considered in deciding these rankings. Location is also often a key factor in a school’s appeal, whether it be a beachside location, one full of New England foliage, or proximity to tech hubs and companies like Microsoft, Apple, and Google. Online and unspecified location schools were excluded from the rankings. Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.

#25. Grand View University

Acceptance rate: 97%

Net price: $19,423

Enrollment: 1,513 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: C+

Diversity grade: A

Athletics grade: B+

Dorms grade: B+

#24. Mercy College of Health Sciences

Acceptance rate: 92%

Net price: $21,339

Enrollment: 516 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: C+

Value grade: B+

Campus grade: B

Party grade: B

#23. Waldorf University

Acceptance rate: 61%

Net price: $20,345

Enrollment: 1,578 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B-

Diversity grade: A

Value grade: B

Athletics grade: B

#22. University of Dubuque

Acceptance rate: 79%

Net price: $27,043

Enrollment: 1,456 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B-

Diversity grade: A

Campus grade: B

Athletics grade:

#21. Graceland University

Acceptance rate: 68%

Net price: $18,434

Enrollment: 868 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B-

Diversity grade: A

Safety grade: A-

Value grade: B

#20. Clarke University

Acceptance rate: 89%

Net price: $25,756

Enrollment: 634 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B-

Value grade: A-

Diversity grade: A-

Dorms grade: B+

#19. Simpson College

Acceptance rate: 87%

Net price: $20,457

Enrollment: 1,037 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B-

Value grade: B+

Diversity grade: B

Academics grade: B-

#18. Upper Iowa University

Acceptance rate: 65%

Net price: $23,187

Enrollment: 1,572 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B-

Diversity grade: A

Safety grade: A-

Dorms grade: B+

#17. Mount Mercy University

Acceptance rate: 76%

Net price: $25,182

Enrollment: 998 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B-

Diversity grade: B+

Safety grade: B+

Value grade:

#16. Coe College

Acceptance rate: 81%

Net price: $21,155

Enrollment: 1,356 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B-

Diversity grade: A

Academics grade: B

Value grade: B

#15. Wartburg College

Acceptance rate: 72%

Net price: $23,248

Enrollment: 1,523 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B-

Diversity grade: B+

Party grade: B+

Student life grade: B+

#14. Morningside University

Acceptance rate: 69%

Net price: $22,146

Enrollment: 1,157 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B

Diversity grade: A

Value grade: B+

Athletics grade: B+

#13. Buena Vista University

Acceptance rate: 56%

Net price: $18,300

Enrollment: 1,230 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B

Value grade: B+

Party grade: B+

Dorms grade: B+

#12. St. Ambrose University

Acceptance rate: 74%

Net price: $26,497

Enrollment: 2,180 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B

Dorms grade: A

Value grade: B+

Diversity grade: B+

#11. Cornell College

Acceptance rate: 82%

Net price: $25,028

Enrollment: 993 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B

Diversity grade: A-

Professors grade: A-

Academics grade: B+

#10. Central College

Acceptance rate: 64%

Net price: $21,690

Enrollment: 1,079 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B

Value grade: A

Safety grade: B+

Academics grade: B

#9. Loras College

Acceptance rate: 58%

Net price: $22,418

Enrollment: 1,214 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B+

Student life grade: A-

Academics grade: B+

Value grade: B+

#8. University of Northern Iowa

Acceptance rate: 79%

Net price: $16,166

Enrollment: 7,632 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B+

Campus food grade: A+

Campus grade: A

Student life grade: A

#7. Luther College

Acceptance rate: 64%

Net price: $25,291

Enrollment: 1,775 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B+

Academics grade: A-

Value grade: B+

Diversity grade: B+

#6. Northwestern College – Iowa

Acceptance rate: 74%

Net price: $24,513

Enrollment: 974 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B+

Dorms grade: A

Value grade: A-

Campus grade: A-

#5. Dordt University

Acceptance rate: 72%

Net price: $25,982

Enrollment: 1,339 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B+

Academics grade: A-

Safety grade: A-

Value grade: B+

#4. Drake University

Acceptance rate: 68%

Net price: $30,321

Enrollment: 2,731 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: A-

Academics grade: A-

Value grade: A-

Diversity grade: A-

#3. Iowa State University

Acceptance rate: 88%

Net price: $16,105

Enrollment: 24,461 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: A

Student life grade: A+

Value grade: A

Campus grade: A

#2. University of Iowa

Acceptance rate: 84%

Net price: $17,452

Enrollment: 20,227 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: A

Party grade: A+

Student life grade: A+

Value grade: A

#1. Grinnell College