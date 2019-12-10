Bernie Sanders changing his campaign strategy before Iowa Caucus

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Caucus is now just eight weeks away and Senator Bernie Sanders is making a big change to his campaign strategy, all in hopes to get more Iowans out to caucus and support him.

“It’s a big ask to bring new people into the system, but it’s definitely a worthy cause and if they can do it successfully. They might win on caucus night,” Judy Downs, Executive Director, Polk County Democratic Party.

Senator Sanders is hoping by changing from big campaign rallies to smaller issue-based forums and town halls, he can connect with people on a personal level.

Hoping to get people who have previously not gone out to caucus to attend and voice their support.

The Sanders team admits this new model for 2020 is a leap of faith.

“If we’re not willing to take risks and expand the electorate, then you’re right, it is a gamble. But look, um, the Senator has always been somebody who is willing to gamble a bit and do what was right,” said Misty Rebik, Sanders campaign.

The Sanders team says this is about more than a campaign, it’s about the next step in a political movement.

The Iowa Caucus is set for February 3.