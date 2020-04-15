Beef producers are facing challenges that include uncertain future

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Beef producers are also facing challenges.

A major beef processor in Colorado is closing due to a COVID-19 outbreak though officials said the plant will open before the end of April.

Officials with Iowa Cattlemen Association said that it’s important to take care of those employees but the uncertainty of what’s next creates stress for producers.

“How long after a 14-day shutdown, so to speak, will it take to get things up and running like it’s a normal business day? Furthermore, when we look out to the economics of the American populace we hope the demand is there when we’re able to fix some of the logistical problems when it comes to providing food security to the American population,” said Matt Deppe, Iowa Cattlemen Association.

Deppe said they’re working on solutions to help producers get through this as well as encouraging people to continue to follow the social distancing guidelines in order to help lessen the impact of COVID-19.