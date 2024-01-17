DES MOINES, Iowa — The Perry High School boys’ and girls’ basketball teams took the court Tuesday night for their first game since the deadly school shooting on January 4.

The games were part of the High School Hoops series at Wells Fargo Arena. Perry faced off with the Saydel Eagles in a doubleheader. The Iowa Wolves say proceeds from the night will go to the Perry Booster Club.

Fans showed their support for the Perry Community by wearing blue. Some also wore smiley face stickers in memory of one of the victims of the shooting 11-year-old Ahmir Jolliff. He was known as a happy child whose nickname was “Smiley.”

Players were happy to be back on the court and also play in memory of Principal Dan Marburger, who passed away Sunday after succumbing to injuries received in the shooting.

“It felt good getting back into basketball and just everyone just being out here it like kind of inspired us to play. And knowing I felt that Marburger was here, and he was coaching me and I wanted to play for him tonight and so I put it all out on the court,” said Jayette senior Maci Tunink.

Perry came out on top over Saydel in the girls game, 51-35. The Bluejays came up short against the Eagles in the boys game, 56-36

