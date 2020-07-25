Barnes PRCA Rodeo Company holds rodeo at family ranch

PETERSON, Iowa (KCAU) – Almost exactly 54 years after his parents hosted their first rodeo in Peterson, Iowa, Marty Barnes held another on his family’s ranch property.

This was the Barnes PRCA Rodeo Company’s first event since February. The owner said after canceling 23 recent events, the cowboys are excited to finally perform again.

This rodeo would have been held at the Cherokee County Fairgrounds, but COVID-19 restrictions postponed all activities there. So, with social distancing guidelines in mind, organizers met with Cherokee County Officials and law enforcement.

They suggested Barnes host the rodeo on private property rather than public.

“And I visited the sheriff and the deputy and asked them, ‘are there certain things we need to do, need not do to? What are my rights? What are the spectator’s rights?’ If they’re going to pay to come watch, they’ve got an implied right. So, we went over all that stuff, and they were very supportive of what we were doing. Very informative. But again, we’re really laid back, easy-going, and we just wanted people to, if they chose, to come out and watch a rodeo,” said Marty Barnes, owner of Barnes PRCA Rodeo.

Although beer could not be served on-site, spectators were allowed to bring their own beverages, and the rodeo company did provide bleachers for seating. Patrons could also carry-in their own lawn chairs and blankets.