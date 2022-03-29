DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Iowa Democrats have a better understanding of what they’re up against if they want the state’s caucuses to remain first-in-the-nation in 2024. Monday night, members of the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee met virtually for more than an hour to discuss potential changes to the presidential nominating calendar for the next cycle.

The meeting comes two years after Iowa Democrats faced widespread criticism after a phone app recommended by the DNC failed to work properly, which delayed results on caucus night. It took weeks before the party could release results showing that Pete Buttigieg narrowly defeated Bernie Sanders. Party Chairman Troy Price resigned as a result of the problems.

“A mixed bag,” Scott Brennan, a Des Moines attorney and former state party chair who represents the state on the committee, described the conversations from others expressed during the DNC meeting.

Brennan has heard the arguments before that Iowa’s population isn’t diverse enough to reflect the views of the country. He heard those several times during the committee’s hour-long meeting.

“We know that we can engage more diverse groups that we need to help us win in the general election,” Donna Brazile told fellow members during the meeting.

Another DNC member, Maria Cardona, expressed a similar call for the need for diversity in the early state electorate. “We can’t just do the same thing over and over again because it’s tradition or it’s the status quo,” Cardona said, “Our country’s changing. We need to change with it.”

Brennan knows that Iowans cherish their 50-year tradition of leading off the presidential selection process. They engage with presidential candidates, ask challenging questions and help the nation determine which candidate may be best prepared to become the next president.

Brennan believes the state’s party activists remain committed to improving the caucus process, as they do every cycle, he maintains.

Some Democrats from other states not only would prefer that the early voting states in 2024 include a population whose diversity better reflects the country (Iowa’s population is nearly 90% white), they also prefer a primary format over a caucus. A caucus can limit the number of people who can take part since it occurs at 7 p.m. on a Monday rather than voting spread out over the day. Caucus rules can be also more complicated compared to a primary.

Critics have also called for early voting states to have a higher union member representation in the electorate than Iowa and they want those states that look to be competitive in the general election against Republicans. Iowa has previously been competitive, such as when Democrat Barack Obama won the state in 2008. But in Iowa, Republican Donald Trump soundly defeated Democrats Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020.

“It is clear that there is a preference for primaries,” Brennan told WHO 13 after listening to complaints from some fellow DNC members, “A lot of the other provisions…I can make an argument that nearly every state or territory can’t satisfy all the criterion that they’ve set forth. That’s the beauty of the four early state process is that each of the four early states brings a couple pieces to the table that the other early states don’t have.”

Brennan said the committee meets again in April. He expects that members will then vote on whether to move forward with a draft plan. If that happens, states could begin submitting applications to the DNC in early June if they want to go near the beginning of the presidential selection process in 2024. He expects a final decision in July from the DNC about which state goes when in 2024.

There’s much for his state at stake.

The DNC meeting did feature at least two lighter moments. Donna Brazile’s dog barked in the background as she delivered her remarks and then jumped on her lap. Jim Roosevelt’s phone started ringing as he was speaking. He said that it was a grandson calling. Roosevelt is a grandson himself of a famous American, former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.