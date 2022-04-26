DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The festivities for the Drake Relays are underway and Monday night this year’s Beautiful Bulldog was crowned.

Out of 30 contestants a Minnesota bulldog, Bam Bam, wowed the judges with his creative costume from a Disney/Pixar favorite, Up. Bam Bam was dressed as Russell in a Wilderness Explorer uniform and his owner, Maggie Estby, took on the role of Carl from the movie.

The five-year-old bulldog is from Champlin, Minnesota and his owner Maggie Estby is a zookeeper at the Minnesota Zoo.

Estby says Bam Bam is a lover.

“He loves people, he loves chewing bones, he loves going for short walks, he loves to sunbathe, he loves to cuddle,” says Estby.

2022 Beautiful Bulldog Contest at Drake University(Courtesy: Drake University)

Bam Bam, winner of the 2022 Beautiful Bulldog Contest at Drake University(Courtesy: Drake University)

Bam Bam, winner of the 2022 Beautiful Bulldog Contest at Drake University(Courtesy: Drake University)

Other honorable mentions in the competition: