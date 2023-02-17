BETTENDORF, Iowa (WHBF) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) seeks help to identify the person responsible for shooting a bald eagle discovered in the Bettendorf/Riverdale area, according to a social media post.

The DNR responded to a report of an injured bald eagle in the Bettendorf/Riverdale area on Feb. 11, and transported the bird to a licensed raptor rehabilitator, the post says. The DNR asks for help from “Scott County neighbors.”

“Unfortunately, the bald eagle did not survive the night,” the post says. “X-rays confirmed that the eagle had been shot.”

The DNR asks anyone with information to call DNR Conservation Officer Nick Rocca directly at 563-349-9418.