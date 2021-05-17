‘Back the Blue’ bill passes Iowa Senate

DES MOINES, Iowa — Almost three weeks after Iowa lawmakers were scheduled to end the 2021 legislative session, they continue to work on several bills.

Earlier in the session, the Senate passed a series of individual bills adding more protections for law enforcement. At the time, the house failed to act on the measure instead debating and voting each part of the Senate bill.

The Senate passed the House version of the SF 342 27-18, but not before lengthy debate.

“Ultimately, this is a bad deal. It’s a bad deal for cops, for the safety of our communities and it’s a missed opportunity to learn from racial disparities and arrests,” said Sen. Nate Bolton, D-Des Moines.

“We want to make the penalties strict enough that rational people will think twice about going out and violating the law. That’s not a difficult concept,” said Sen. Julian Garrett, R-Indianola.

While the Senate focused on debating policy Monday, the House tackled and passed it’s health and human services budget. Both sides still must approve a budget as well.