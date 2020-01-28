Authorities say inmate punched Anamosa prison guard in face

ANAMOSA, Iowa (AP) – Authorities say a guard was assaulted at Anamosa State Penitentiary.
The assault occurred Sunday afternoon at the guard’s post. The Iowa Corrections Department says the inmate punched the guard in the face, but other guards soon came to the aid of their colleague and subdued the prisoner.
The guard was taken to Jones Regional Medical Center in Anamosa for treatment. Department says the inmate was not injured.
The names of those involved haven’t been released.
Latest Stories
- Big Game Bound: Live at 1pm ET with Hall of Fame RB Barry Sanders
- Mahomes Mania in Miami: Love for the Chiefs QB extends well beyond Kansas City
- Local businesses looking to cash in as thousands flood Miami for Super Bowl week
- Kliff Kingsbury gifts Super Bowl ticket to Patrick Mahomes’ high school coach
- Video: Bald eagle crashes into windshield of 18-wheeler on Connecticut highway