Authorities on the lookout for Fort Dodge escapee

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCAU) – A man convicted of burglary and other crimes in Webster County has escaped following a work release on Friday.

According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, Andrew Nielsen, 43, failed to report back to the Ford Dodge Residential Center following his work release. He was admitted to the work release facility on Thursday.

Nielsen is 5’9” and 230 pounds. A picture of him is shown above. Anyone with information on Nielsen’s location is asked to contact the police.

