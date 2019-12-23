Authorities: Man drowns after falling into pond; 2 boys safe in Cedar Rapids

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities say one of three people who fell into a pond near Cedar Rapids’ Mohawk Park has drowned.

Rescue workers were sent to the park around 5:45 p.m. Sunday. A city news release says a 14-year-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy got themselves out of the water. They tried to get their 21-year-old male companion out but couldn’t, so they went to shore and called 911.

The man’s body was found in the water about 120 yards from shore around two hours later.

The two boys were taken to a hospital for treatment. The names of those involved haven’t been released.

