Authorities identify two men killed in Iowa helicopter crash

HAMLIN, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified two men killed in a March 31 helicopter crash west-central Iowa.

Officials say a passenger, Benjamin Peterson, 23, of Des Moines, and the pilot, Ryan Doolittle, 30, of Minneapolis, died in the crash.

Peterson worked for Western EcoSystem Tech as an aerial wildlife surveyor.

The crash happened in Audubon County, a few miles east of Hamlin.

Authorities say the aircraft hit a power line before it went down.

The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration.