Authorities identify 2 children killed in Iowa crash

JAMAICA, Iowa (The Des Moines Register) — The Iowa State Patrol has identified two children who died in a crash that left five other young people injured.

The patrol said 5-year-old Claire Brown, and 10-year-old Lindsay Brown, both of Perry, died in the crash in Dallas County on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old driver and four other children were hospitalized.

The patrol said many of those inside the minivan were related.

Authorities are trying to determine why the minivan the children were in swerved off a gravel road at the entrance to a field and crashed. The driver was licensed. 

