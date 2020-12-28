Authorities ID victim of Lake Park homicide

LAKE PARK, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities have identified the victim of a homicide that happened last week in Lake Park.

According to a release, the victim in the December 22 death investigation in Lake Park has been identified as Angel Bastman, 25, who resided at 104 Maple Ave in Lake Park.

Investigators learned on December 22, that Bastman had previously rented a vehicle in her name. Investigators were unable to locate that vehicle and placed a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) for the vehicle. On December 26, Sioux City Police located the missing rental car driving in Sioux City and attempted to stop the rental vehicle. The vehicle fled and a pursuit was initiated.

The driver, later identified as Justice Berntson, 23, who was involved in a traffic accident and has been charged with Felony Eluding and Driving While Barred by Sioux City Police.

Justice Bernston

Officials said at 11:30 a.m. on December 22, the Lake Park Police Department received a 911 call for a homicide at 104 Maple Ave. Officers located a deceased woman inside the residence.

Officials were looking for the car Berntson was driving, and when they saw the vehicle on Floyd Boulevard and attempted to pull the car over, officers were led on a pursuit.

Police followed the vehicle north on St. Anthony Boulevard, as the vehicle drove away at high speeds, running a stop sign at 33rd and Floyd Boulevard and crashing into a motorist. The motorist was injured during the crash.

The death investigation of Bastman is on-going and no further details are being released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is requested to please contact the Lake Park Police Department at 712-336-2525, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office at 712-336-2793, or the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at 712-262-1873.