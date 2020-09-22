Authorities: Eastern Iowa man shot after brandishing firearm

WYOMING, Iowa (KCAU) – An eastern Iowa man was shot by law enforcement Monday after authorities said he brandished a firearm.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS), the Jones County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a firearms complaint at a residence about four miles southwest of Wyoming, Iowa, Monday around 7:30 p.m.

Deputies from Jones and Delaware counties as well as an Iowa State Patrol troopers responded to the residence at the 9000 block of County Road E45.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they encountered James Orval Bartram, 51, of Wyoming, Iowa. The DPS said that Bartram brandished a firearm, and the trooper and a Delaware deputy fired at him, hitting him in the upper torso.

Bartram was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and remains under medical care. His current condition is unknown.

The Division of Criminal Investigation was called to investigate the incident. The names of the law enforcement officers involved have not yet been released.

The Iowa Division of Criminal investigation is a division of the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

