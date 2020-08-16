August 16: Iowa confirms more than 500 new coronavirus cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported the state’s total COVID-19 cases has risen to 52,221 Sunday.

This is 573 new cases of COVID-19 since 9 a.m. Saturday.

Health officials reported two more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 975.

The state’s health department announced 126 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 40,491.

IDPH said that 558,674 people have been tested for the virus and 498,710 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in six Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.