DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – An Iowa program arranged by Auditor Rob Sand has grown since its launch a few years ago.

Iowa Auditor Rob Sand launched a program called Public Innovations and Efficiencies, or PIE, in 2019. The program aims at cutting waste and saving tax money while leaders can share ideas for cost-cutting techniques on this website.

Examples of cost-cutting ideas include solar panels and preserving electricity.

“I’m thrilled government entities in every Iowa county used this opportunity to save taxpayers money,” said Sand. “Ultimately, the PIE program has the potential to unlock hundreds of millions of dollars in savings for communities across our state.”

PIE participation grew by 55% in 2021, which included 84 counties, 310 cities, and 121 schools district submissions from Iowa. A list of Woodbury County participants is available below.

Woodbury County Entities:

Lawton-Bronson Community School District (CSD)

Cushing

River Valley CSD

Sioux City CSD

Woodbury-Central CSD

Salix

According to a press release from Sand, Mississippi replicated the idea and said they were inspired by the PIE program.

“The across-the-aisle friendship shows what elected officials should put first: public service, not party,” said Sand. “I’m humbled to share what we started in Iowa, but also excited to in turn copy innovations uncovered in Mississippi.”

Auditor Sand is expected to release the names of the 2021 PIE awards winners at a later date.