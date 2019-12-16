Audit questions relocation help for Iowa patrol lieutenant

FILE – In this Dec. 14, 2017, file photo photo, Iowa State Patrol Lt. Joel Ehler, right, stands near two unidentified NTSB investigators as they listen to an NTSB investigator deliver a briefing about the Oakland, Iowa, school bus fire at a local hotel in Council Bluffs, Iowa. State Auditor Rob Sand on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, criticized $40,000 in relocation benefits that helped relocate Ehler and his family farther away from his new assignment in western Iowa. Sand concluded that there was no “public benefit” for taxpayers to cover closing costs and other expenses on the sale of Ehler’s home in Adel. (Rebecca S. Gratz/Omaha World-Herald via AP, File)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – The state auditor on Monday criticized $40,000 in relocation benefits that helped a veteran Iowa State Patrol supervisor relocate his family home farther away from his new assignment in western Iowa.

State Auditor Rob Sand concluded that there was no “public benefit” for taxpayers to cover closing costs and other expenses on the sale of Lt. Joel Ehler’s home in Adel.

Sand’s office investigated the matter after The Associated Press reported on the benefits in May.

An internal investigation by the Iowa Department of Public Safety found that the benefits were appropriate and that Ehler did nothing wrong.