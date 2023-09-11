FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO) – An arrest has been made in a Fort Dodge stabbing that left a man in critical condition over the weekend.

The Fort Dodge Police Department says Donathan Williams, 44, has been charged with attempt to commit murder in the stabbing that injured 47-year-old Douglas Foy.

Police said a 911 call came in around 11:17 p.m. Saturday about someone being stabbed in the 10 block of N 7th Street. When law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, they discovered Foy was suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen. He was transported to Unity Point Trinity Regional Medical Center and later transferred to Iowa Methodist in Des Moines. Foy remains in critical condition.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called in to assist with the case. Williams was quickly identified as a suspect and taken into custody.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

If you have any information about the incident, you can contact Fort Dodge Police at 515-573-1424 or leave a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 515-573-1444.