AT&T invests over $100 million for reliable coverage

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – AT&T has invested in nearly $110 million over a three-year period to help keep Iowa connected with increased reliability, coverage, and overall performance for residents and businesses.

The investment went towards its wireless and wireline networks in Iowa to expand coverage and improve connectivity in more communities.

The investment has also improved critical communications services for Iowa’s first responders using the FirstNet network.

“We know that our continued investment in Iowa is vital to keeping people connected – from public safety personnel during a crisis to friends, family, and loved ones on a daily bases. We’re committed to keeping you connected when and where you need it most. We show up for our customers and communities. That’s what we do. It’s who we are,” Iowa Director of External Affairs, AT&T, Dustin Blythe said.

According to AT&T, its 4G LTE network covers more than 330 million people, which is more than 2.61 million square miles and over 99% of all Americans.

“We appreciate the critical support and investment AT&T continues to make in our state’s wireless broadband infrastructure. As we’ve seen during the COVID-19 crisis when so many Iowans were conducting business from their homes, reliable high-speed connectivity is essential,” President of the Iowa Association of Business and Industry, Mike Ralston said.

For more details about AT&T’s wireless coverage in Iowa, and across the U.S., click here. For updates about the wireless network, click here.

AT&T said they are honored to work with the First Responders Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) to build and manage FirstNet, the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community.

AT&T said they take their responsibility to deliver FirstNet seriously.