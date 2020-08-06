Ashton Kutcher to read to Iowa children

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Famous Iowan native Ashton Kutcher will read to children virtually on Monday.
Kutcher will participate in COVID Recovery Iowa’s “Tell Me a Story,” a virtual storytime for Iowans of all ages. Kutcher will read The Book With No Pictures, by B.J. Novak, in a pre-recorded video that will air at 10 a.m. on August 10 on the “Tell Me a Story” Facebook page, and on the COVID Recovery Iowa YouTube Channel.
Kutcher is just one of many well-known Iowans, along with the COVID Recovery Iowa staff, who will read pre-recorded stories to help Iowa kids and their families cope during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Tell Me a Story” sessions will also include stories for bilingual children and families.
For more information on COVID Recovery Iowa, including access to resources visit the COVID Recovery website.
