Ashton Kutcher to read to Iowa children

In this Oct. 6, 2016 photo, Ashton Kutcher poses for a portrait to promote the second season of his Netflix series, “The Ranch,” in New York. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Famous Iowan native Ashton Kutcher will read to children virtually on Monday.

Kutcher will participate in COVID Recovery Iowa’s “Tell Me a Story,” a virtual storytime for Iowans of all ages. Kutcher will read The Book With No Pictures, by B.J. Novak, in a pre-recorded video that will air at 10 a.m. on August 10 on the “Tell Me a Story” Facebook page, and on the COVID Recovery Iowa YouTube Channel.

Kutcher is just one of many well-known Iowans, along with the COVID Recovery Iowa staff, who will read pre-recorded stories to help Iowa kids and their families cope during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Tell Me a Story” sessions will also include stories for bilingual children and families.

For more information on COVID Recovery Iowa, including access to resources visit the COVID Recovery website.

