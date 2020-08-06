Ashton Kutcher to read to Iowa children

Iowa News

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

In this Oct. 6, 2016 photo, Ashton Kutcher poses for a portrait to promote the second season of his Netflix series, “The Ranch,” in New York. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Famous Iowan native Ashton Kutcher will read to children virtually on Monday.

 Kutcher will participate in COVID Recovery Iowa’s “Tell Me a Story,” a virtual storytime for Iowans of all ages. Kutcher will read The Book With No Pictures, by B.J. Novak, in a pre-recorded video that will air at 10 a.m. on August 10 on the “Tell Me a Story” Facebook page, and on the COVID Recovery Iowa YouTube Channel.

Kutcher is just one of many well-known Iowans, along with the COVID Recovery Iowa staff, who will read pre-recorded stories to help Iowa kids and their families cope during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Tell Me a Story” sessions will also include stories for bilingual children and families.

For more information on COVID Recovery Iowa, including access to resources visit the COVID Recovery website.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss