FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO) — Arrest warrants have been issued for two men in connection to the shooting death of a Fort Dodge man in December 2022.

The Fort Dodge Police Department issued the warrants for Lakendrick A. Mosley, 31, of Des Moines for First Degree Murder and Darwin L. Green, 27, of Fort Dodge for Aiding and Abetting Murder in the First Degree. Green is approximately 6-feet tall and weighs 199 pounds. Mosley is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Mosley’s and Green’s arrest warrants stem from their alleged involvement in the death of Montreail Dungy, 46, on December 25 of 2022. According to the Fort Dodge Police, at around 3:23 a.m. that day officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1000 block of 10th Avenue Southwest. When officers arrived they discovered Dungy dead from gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information regarding Dungy’s death or the whereabouts of Mosley and/or Green is asked to contact the Fort Dodge Police Department at 515-573-1424 or Webster County Crime Stoppers at 515-573-1444.