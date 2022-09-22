WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — A male teenager has been arrested for allegedly shooting a female teenager at a late night party.

On Friday deputies with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a party with teenagers. When they arrived they encountered a large number of juveniles fleeing the scene. Officers later discovered a female juvenile had sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The Fort Dodge Police Department in coordination with a School Resource Officer arrested the 17-year-old male at the Fort Dodge Senior High School on Wednesday.

The male teenager was charged with Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon (Class C Felony), Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person – Felon (Class D Felony), and Possession of a Firearm by an Ineligible Person (Serious Misdemeanor).

The juvenile’s name has not been released. He is being held at the Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Eldora on a $16,000 cash-only bond.