DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO) — A Des Moines man is charged with First Degree Murder after a woman was found dead at an apartment complex early Saturday morning on the south side of the city.

Des Moines Police say they were called to the apartment complex in the 2700 block of SW 23rd Street at 1:48 a.m. on a report of an unconscious woman who was not breathing, according to a news release. Officers who arrived on scene found the woman deceased with obvious “significant traumatic” injuries that were later determined to be stab wounds.

A man at the scene, 33-year-old Clarence Edward Reed, was arrested and is charged with First Degree Murder. Police are not releasing the victim’s name at this time but do say she was a 35-year-old Des Moines resident. Her name will be released after her family is notified, police say.

This is the second homicide investigation in the city of Des Moines in 2022, according to police.