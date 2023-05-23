PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Police have arrested a man in connection with the 2021 death of a Pleasant Hill toddler.

Jeremy White

Jeremy White, 41, is being held in the Polk County Jail on a charge of child endangerment-death. Court documents reveal the charge is linked to the death of 18-month-old William Moore in December of 2021.

According to a criminal complaint in the case, White was dating and living with the child’s mother at the time. They were residing in a home in the 90 block of Sugarberry Lane when on December 11, 2021 the mother left Moore in White’s care while she went to a tanning salon.

Just after 3:00 p.m., White called 911 reporting that the child was not breathing or responsive. EMS crews transported Moore to Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. The child was later pronounced dead.

Police said doctors at the hospital observed signs of severe injury to the child, indicating signs of abuse.

The criminal complaint said results of an autopsy performed by the Polk County Medical Examiner showed Moore suffered a subdural hemorrhage to the rear of his head, caused by blunt force trauma — which was determined to be the cause of death. The child also had petechial hemorrhaging behind the eyes, indicating the child had been severely shaken. The death was ruled a homicide.

White was the only person responsible for Moore’s care when the injuries were caused, according to police.

Court records show a material witness warrant was filed against White in June of 2022. At the time, police believed he lived in Hawaii but the address provided turned out to be fake.

A warrant for White’s arrest on the child endangerment-death charge was issued in February. He was booked into the Polk County Jail Monday night.