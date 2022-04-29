Ema Cardenas (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police made an arrest in the hit-and-run that killed an East High freshman Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened around 3:42 p.m. in the 1600 block of E. University Avenue. When police arrived they found that 14-year-old Ema Cardenas had been hit by a vehicle. Her injuries were initially reported as critical and the Des Moines Police Department says Cardenas died Thursday night in the hospital.

Witnesses told police the vehicle that hit the teen was a tan-colored SUV. Friday morning, police announced they had located and impounded the vehicle that hit Cardenas.

Thirty-eight-year-old Terra Jean Flipping was arrested on Friday. The suspect is charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Serious Injury or Death.

Terra Flipping (WHO 13)

The Des Moines School District said Friday that Cardenas was a freshman at East High School. The district has counseling teams at East High School and Hiatt Middle School, where Cardenas formerly attended, to help deal with the grief of students and staff.