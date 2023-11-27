DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is now charged with Homicide by Vehicle after a passenger in his vehicle was killed when he crashed while running from authorities, according to police. Shawn Michael Bowersock, 46, was booked into the Polk County Jail over the weekend.

According to police, an officer had attempted to make a traffic stop near Southeast 5th Street and Hughes Avenue on Thursday at 1:37 am. The vehicle was displaying fraudulent license plates, according to police.

The driver, Shawn Michael Bowersock, attempted to run from the officer in his 1996 Chevrolet Lumina but lost control and crashed into a ditch just South of Emma Avenue. Connie Allison, a 66-year-old Des Moines resident was a passenger in Bowersock’s car.

First responders reported to the scene and administered medical care enroute to the hospital, where Allison was pronounced dead. Bowersock was hospitalized following the wreck for non-life-threatening injuries.

Bowersock has been charged with Homicide by Vehicle Eluding, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving While License is Suspended, Fraudulent Use of Registration and Failure to have Vehicle Insurance.

At the time of Bowersock’s arrest he also had an outstanding felony warrant.