DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – Police have made an arrest in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a man crossing the street in Des Moines Wednesday night.

The driver has been identified as 70-year-old Fidel Funez Mendez, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

The crash happened around 6:00 p.m. in the 2800 block of Douglas Avenue, where an adult male was crossing the street. Police say Funez Mendez drove away from the scene after hitting the man. Sgt. Parizek said a witness was able to snap a picture of Funez Mendez’ license plate and police located him in the 1300 block of Norton Avenue.

He was booked into the Polk County Jail shortly after 1:30 Thursday morning on a charge of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident.

The victim of the hit-and-run was last known to be in serious condition. Police are still working to identify him because he wasn’t carrying any identification.