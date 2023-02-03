WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) – An arrest has been made in the 2016 murder of a man whose body was found in a Webster County field.

Christopher Johnson

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Christopher Johnson was arrested Thursday in Cedar Rapids on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Donald Preston. Johnson had just been released from federal prison after serving five years on a charge of possessing a firearm as a prohibited person.

Johnson is accused of shooting Preston on or about December 20, 2016, according to the criminal complaint filed in the case. Investigators said the two men were in Johnson’s car, driving around on rural Webster County gravel roads when Johnson showed Preston his handgun and then shot him.

Preston’s body was left in a Webster County field and discovered on December 26. An autopsy determined Preston died from gunshot wounds to his head and abdomen.

Johnson is being held in the Webster County Jail.