VAN METER, Iowa (WHO) – A man has been arrested after allegedly crashing his vehicle into a convenience store in Dallas County on New Year’s Day and fleeing the scene.

Ryland Porter Jr. was booked into the Dallas County Jail Monday afternoon on charges of OWI, failure to maintain control, leaving the scene of an injury accident, and striking an unattended vehicle.

Porter is accused of slamming his vehicle into the side of the Casey’s store in Van Meter Monday morning. The collision left a hole in the side of the brick building. Police say Porter left the scene before officers arrived.

Porter was located a short time later and arrested. He has already bonded out of the jail.

