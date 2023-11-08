MONTICELLO, Iowa (WHO) — A suspect is in custody after a Monticello man was shot and killed outside of a Fareway Meat and Grocery store on Tuesday.

At around 7:29 a.m. officers with the Monticello Police Department responded to a report of a shooting with a victim at the Fareway in the 400 block of North Farley Street. When first responders arrived on scene they found a 48-year-old man, who was a Fareway employee, outside of the store suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Aaron McAtee, was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to the Monticello Police Department, the shooting appears to be a “random act of violence.” Nathan Russell, 38, was identified as a person of interest in the shooting investigation.

A deputy from Delaware County located Russell in Hopkinton, a town just north of Monticello, and attempted to take him into custody. Russell allegedly failed to comply with orders and as a result, was shot by the deputy, the police department said. Russell was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The Monticello Police Department, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, Jones County Sheriff’s Office, and Delaware County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the shooting.