DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A 19-year-old was arrested after he allegedly crashed his car into a childcare center Thursday morning.

At around 7:30 a.m. emergency crews responded to a report of a car vs. building crash in the 100 block of East Douglas Avenue. When officers arrived on scene they discovered that the driver of the car crashed into a childcare facility and had fled the scene, Des Moines Police said.

One of the caregivers at the facility told WHO 13 that there were no kids inside of the room that the car crashed into. Police said no one was injured.

A few hours later Des Moines Police arrested Treyvon Maliki Ryan Martin, 19. He has been charged with having no valid drivers license and leaving the scene of an accident – property damage.