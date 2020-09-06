Arnolds Park celebrates opening of State Pier

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KCAU) – The State Pier, located in Arnolds Park, is officially completed with a new name.

On Saturday, crowds of people gathered at Arnolds Park to celebrate the dedication and renaming of the pier in honor of Berkley Bedell, who worked to save the park years back.

John Franken with Imagine Iowa Great Lakes said the almost 6,000 sq. ft. plaza will be a place both tourists and locals feel at home.

“Everbody’s excited about it, especially with COVID, I think this is a place for health, a place for families to get together. When they do the concerts, they do the circles out there, separate the people. It’s kind of a safe place for families to be,” said Franken.

Franken said the project has been in the works since last winter.