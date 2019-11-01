Arnolds Park Amusement Park will host two concerts in new ballroom

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KCAU) – Arnolds Park Amusement Park has announced that they will host two concerts in the new Roof Garden Ballroom.

The concerts will happen during the 2020 University of Okoboji Winter Games.

The first concert is on January 24 with the AC/DC tribute band, Thunderstruck. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

The second concert will be on January 25 with Hairball. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Arnolds Park Amusement Park CEO, Jeff Vierkant, is excited to see these two rock ‘n roll bands come back to The Park again. This time being at the Roof Garden Ballroom.

“Arnolds Park Amusement Park is excited to be a part of Okoboji’s Winter Games again this year. It is our first year in the new Roof Garden, and we’re thrilled to not only bring high caliber entertainment but also continue to enhance the activities on Preservation Plaza for the 2020 Winter Games!,” states Vierkant.

For more information and to buy tickets, go to www.roofgardenballroom.com

