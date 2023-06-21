Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

SHEFFIELD, Iowa — One person is dead after being shot by a sheriff’s deputy while law enforcement was responding to a report of domestic abuse in northern Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said the incident happened Tuesday night at a home in the 1100 block of W. Gilman Street. Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the location at 9:42 p.m. on a domestic abuse call.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man “brandishing a handgun at a vehicle and at deputies.” He was ordered to drop the weapon, but the DPS said the man refused and a deputy shot him once.

Emergency medical personnel responded but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name will not be released until family members have been notified.

DPS says no officers were injured in the incident.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa State Patrol have been tapped to investigate the shooting.