HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — An armed suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Mount Pleasant Saturday night.

At around 10:04 p.m. officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Main Street. According to an Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations press release, the male caller was being held at gunpoint

When law enforcement arrived, they encountered an adult male calling for help from a bathroom window. The man was able to safely escape through the window.

The DCI said while officers were attempting to make contact with the alleged suspect, the suspect brandished a weapon and an officer fired their gun. The suspect sustained a gunshot wound to the right arm, the DCI said.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on critical incident leave while the DCI investigates the incident.

Both the suspect’s name and the officer’s name are not being released at this time, the DCI said.