ARL seeking information on whoever dumped puppy in dumpster

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Animal Rescue League is asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for abandoning a puppy in a dumpster in Des Moines.

The ARL says she was buried under piles of trash and they aren’t sure how long she was there.

The pup is only about three weeks old, far too young to have left her mother. She’s now getting around-the-clock care at the ARL.

If you have any information about how the puppy ended up in the dumpster or would like to donate to her recovery, visit the ARL’s website.