ARL rescues ‘alligator’ spotted in Des Moines parking Lot

DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO) — A wayward alligator is no longer on the loose in Des Moines … but it may need to be tossed in the washing machine.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa posted the story of a unique call for service on Facebook on Monday.

Officers were called out to a Des Moines apartment complex after someone spotted a large reptile in the parking lot. When officers arrived they found a four-foot-long alligator … of the plush variety.

The ARL says the stuffed animal is now safely in their care.

